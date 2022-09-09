The Asus Batman smartphone has been revealed with the first image and we already love it

If you’re a fan of the Dark Knight, you won’t be indifferent to this partnership between DC and Asus to design the ROG Phone 6 in Batman’s colors.

Batman fans have been waiting for it, and Asus and DC have done it: a smartphone in the colors of the Dark Knight, especially its variant. ROG Phone 6One of the high-end models from the Taiwanese manufacturer.

An Asus ROG Phone 6 in Batman’s colors

This is not the first time we have seen smartphones in the colors of superheroes. For example, we remember the Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 in 2018 or the “Marvel Edition” of the Oppo Reno 5 in 2021. Partnerships with DC are rare, but by acquiring Asus it seems to have a card to play. Right to Use Gotham City Vigilante License

It’s 91 Mobile site that has released the exclusive first photo rendering of the ROG Phone 6, which can be described as “Batman Edition”. We see the Asus phone dressed in black, with a small personalization featuring the Batman logo and the words “ROG” and “Batman” next to it.

Find out more : This craftsman created a working Batman grappling hook

With this kind of partnership, the phone needs to be customized, especially at the software level. The product is still not formalized, we do not know if the Taiwanese manufacturer will simply provide wallpapers or if the customization of the interface will be more advanced. A point where Asus stands out from other brands in general.

A high-end smartphone for gamers

On the technical sheet side, it should be similar to the ROG Phone 6, which is cut above all for demanding mobile gamers. So, we see a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + definition and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Performance is provided by the excellent SoC Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 from Qualcomm, coupled with 12 or 16 GB of RAM.

The camera block is made up of three modules: a 50-megapixel wide-angle (f/1.9), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2) and a 5-megapixel macro. Autonomy is ensured by a 6000 mAh battery, which you can fully recharge in 42 minutes thanks to the 65W charger in the box.

This Batman Edition is only designed for the ROG Phone 6 and not the 6D and 6D Ultimate Editions announced by Asus. New Dimensity 9000 SoC from MediaTek.

Source:



91 mobiles

