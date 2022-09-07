Garmin Edge 1040 Solar, New GPS with Solar Charging

It’s been a year full of innovation for American giant Garmin. A few months after the release of the highly successful Fénix 7X Sapphire Solar, the method is back with the brand’s first cycle computer to integrate the giant solar technology of GPS navigation systems: the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar. According to the brand, it is a high quality GPS with solar charge that can work continuously for 100 hours. A monster of technology we tested during a bikepacking trip in Occitania. On average, high-end bike GPS units have a battery life of 15 to 20 hours. A performance more than adequate for ordinary people. On the other hand, if you’re a long-distance commuter, ultra-runner, or seasoned bikepacker, you’ll need more than that. To study its technical characteristics, the new Garmin Edge 1040 will be the solution to the problems of solar autonomy. The top and bottom of the screen (i.e. approximately 20% of the screen) is powered by solar glass that lasts up to 100 hours. According to the manufacturer, it is enough to run the on-board rechargeable battery directly during exercise. 100 hours of autonomy, really? In fact, this 100 hours of autonomy is not always useful. In fact, for the GPS to have such capability, Garmin specifies that it must operate in battery saving mode, but must also benefit from a certain ‘sunlight intensity’. In other words, depending on where we are located, getting a suitable solar recharge is not always easy. However, during our testing, the Herald’s autonomy was sufficient for a short tour of our 500 km trip. This is without the need to connect the device to an external power supply. Statistically, with four days of good weather, we averaged 1h20…

The following is for subscribers only. Your first item is free,

You need to create an account (free) Where Unlimited access to all external content. without involvement.

Unlimited access to all external content. without involvement. Your contribution is essential to maintaining quality, independent and verified information.

Your contribution is essential to maintaining quality, independent and verified information. You can buy this item for 1€