Home Technology Disaster at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will have consequences abroad, kyiv warns

Disaster at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will have consequences abroad, kyiv warns

Sep 07, 2022 0 Comments
Disaster at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will have consequences abroad, kyiv warns

You remember the legend of the cloud Chernobyl Who stops at the border? When the International Atomic Energy Agency released its report on the Zaporozhye power plant, Oleg Korikov, head of the Ukrainian Nuclear Safety Organization, said it was a reminder that radioactive particles do not require passports for travel. Damage to the reactor core has “not only consequences UkraineBut, clearly, the consequences are beyond borders,” he warned on Wednesday.

Zaporozhye, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been occupied by Russian forces for six months and its site has been the subject of bombings in which Kyiv and Moscow blame each other, which is at the center. serious concern for his safety. Last week, a team of 14 IAEA members visited the plant. UN chief Rafael Croci said the base had been damaged in the fighting. And In its report, the IAEA He noted that he wanted a “security zone” to be set up around the site, whose conditions had become “unacceptable”.

The head of Ukrainian public operator Energoatom, Petro Kodin, for his part wanted the plant to be placed under the protection of a “pacification team” on Wednesday. But the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, demanded “clarifications” from the IAEA on the report. Vladimir Putin He denied the agency’s claims of military logistics at the site.

See also  Do Famous Samsung Phone Series Count The Last Days?

You May Also Like

Do I need an iPhone 14/14 Pro to take full advantage of AirPods Pro Gen2?

Do I need an iPhone 14/14 Pro to take full advantage of AirPods Pro Gen2?

Kyiv says it launched a counteroffensive in the east and northeast of the country

Kyiv says it launched a counteroffensive in the east and northeast of the country

Free introduces its new app update for Freebox subscribers who want to easily manage their subscription

Free introduces its new app update for Freebox subscribers who want to easily manage their subscription

Brake on renewable energy

Brake on renewable energy

How to use the computer without a trace?

How to use the computer without a trace?

100% eSIM, thinner bezels, better battery life... the latest rumours

100% eSIM, thinner bezels, better battery life… the latest rumours

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.