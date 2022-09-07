Disaster at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will have consequences abroad, kyiv warns

You remember the legend of the cloud Chernobyl Who stops at the border? When the International Atomic Energy Agency released its report on the Zaporozhye power plant, Oleg Korikov, head of the Ukrainian Nuclear Safety Organization, said it was a reminder that radioactive particles do not require passports for travel. Damage to the reactor core has “not only consequences UkraineBut, clearly, the consequences are beyond borders,” he warned on Wednesday.

Zaporozhye, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been occupied by Russian forces for six months and its site has been the subject of bombings in which Kyiv and Moscow blame each other, which is at the center. serious concern for his safety. Last week, a team of 14 IAEA members visited the plant. UN chief Rafael Croci said the base had been damaged in the fighting. And In its report, the IAEA He noted that he wanted a “security zone” to be set up around the site, whose conditions had become “unacceptable”.

The head of Ukrainian public operator Energoatom, Petro Kodin, for his part wanted the plant to be placed under the protection of a “pacification team” on Wednesday. But the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, demanded “clarifications” from the IAEA on the report. Vladimir Putin He denied the agency’s claims of military logistics at the site.