Sight, touch, hearing, smell and taste… but there is also a sixth sense: intuition. How did we find out?

Perception is not only directed towards the external world. When your heart skips a beat or you feel a knot in your stomach, you are exhibiting a skill called interoception. Our thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are shaped, in part, by these internal signals from our bodies. A physiological self-awareness makes us “viscerally conscious” human beings.

Interoception: The meaning of life

We are happy to receive Catherine Tallon PatryNeuroscientist in the Cognitive and Computational Neuroscience Laboratory (Inserm/ENS/PSL) and CNRS 2021 Silver Medal and Henry EvradLaboratory researcher at the International Center for Primate Brain Research in Shanghai, the Max Planck Institute and the Werner Reichardt Center in Tübingen.

meeting with Leanne Schmidt, an Inserm researcher at the Brain Institute, where he co-directs the "Cognitive Control – Interference – Attention" group.

