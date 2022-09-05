Linda de Souza in critical condition: psychological disorders, hallucinations ... doctors worry

The news is not very good for the singer. Linda D’SouzaHe enjoyed success in France with the release of his first single Portuguese, in 1978, is now in a critical condition. The 74-year-old artist, originally from Beringal, would have been out of the world for months without news before he was found and cared for in a medical facility.

According to the press France Sunday, Linda de Souza really “Several weeks in the hospital“She will suffer from psychological disorders.”If she were to remain in the world, the doctors would worry that she would incite a fight between the forces of good and evil because she had stopped eating.Can you read it in the publication? His chances of recovery will diminish.“

I’m ruined…

This state of paranoia developed in the pages of France Sunday Not exactly coming out of nowhere. In 2010, Lisa de Souza filed a complaint for identity theft when she discovered that seven bank accounts had been opened in her name since 1979. Guilty? He shared her life. “He did everything to make sure I didn’t have to worry about money matters since I arrived at Carrère [sa maison de disques de 1978 à 1986, NDLR.]. I am devastatedShe was sorry. I get 400 euros a month and without a payslip, I have no pension..”

However, Linda de Souza had a beautiful glimmer of hope. After crossing the dreaded desert in the late 1990s, thanks to various tours, he returned to great fanfare at the front of the stage. Gentle age and woody head Performed in 2014, 2016 and 2017. His latest album project, Postcards from Portugal, date from 2020, unfortunately cancelled. By justifying its promoters, “Health reasons“The principal interested party must refuse in the process …

