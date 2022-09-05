Home Technology 100% eSIM, thinner bezels, better battery life… the latest rumours

100% eSIM, thinner bezels, better battery life… the latest rumours

Sep 05, 2022 0 Comments
100% eSIM, thinner bezels, better battery life... the latest rumours

Four iPhone 14s will be presented during Apple’s back-to-school keynote on September 7, 2022. With only two days to go, “Bloomberg’s” Mark Gurman has more information in his bag.

3D rendering of iPhone 14 Pro by Let’s Go Digital and Technizo Concept. // Source: Digital / Technizo Concept Let’s go

In addition to the notch, the good old SIM card will eventually disappear. Anyway, that’s what Apple expert Mark Gurman is a journalist for Bloomberg His newsletter Weekly dedicated to the future iPhone 14It will be released on September 7, 2022 (barring disaster).

If the chance of smartphone is 100% eSIM As crazy as it sounds, Apple certainly has the ability to drive this change. Mark Gurman teases the possibility of an iPhone without a SIM card drawer. But the matter is still not well understood.

Apple is advancing a notch towards eSIM

Apple is going to offer more eSIM this time, as carriers prepare to turn users towards digital and embedded SIMs. In fact, Apple is considering removing the physical SIM card slot entirely for some models this year or next.

From what we understand, Apple won’t really take the plunge this year, but will push the option of eSIM even more strongly with the aim of getting rid of the good old smart card in the long run with operators.

Second year in a row with a bigger battery

The other major innovation mentioned by the journalist is about the battery. In fact, it will be big on the Pro models, making it the second year in a row that the Apple brand has moved in this direction.

As a post on ByeThe iPhone 14 can integrate a 3,279 mAh battery, against 3,227 mAhiPhone 13. The 14 Pro can use a 3,200 mAh battery compared to 3,095 mAh.iPhone 13 Pro. Conversely, the 14 Pro Max is said to have a slightly smaller battery of 4,323mAh compared to the 13 Pro Max’s 4,352mAh.

See also  Xiaomi Mi 10s Release Date: The Xiaomi Mi 10s smartphone with 108MP camera will be launched on March 10th, the powerful processor - xiaomi mi 10s are all set to launch at the 10th parade.

On design, Mark Gurman mentions more than the disappearance of the famous notch on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, but also mentions another minor design change. 14 Pro should be wide, but also incorporate thin borders.

We invite you to follow us Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.

You May Also Like

Free introduces its new app update for Freebox subscribers who want to easily manage their subscription

Free introduces its new app update for Freebox subscribers who want to easily manage their subscription

Brake on renewable energy

Brake on renewable energy

How to use the computer without a trace?

How to use the computer without a trace?

Arm wrestling between state and EDF in British EPR

Arm wrestling between state and EDF in British EPR

These iPhones will not be able to use WhatsApp from October

These iPhones will not be able to use WhatsApp from October

The world's most powerful rocket has a persistent leak problem

The world’s most powerful rocket has a persistent leak problem

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.