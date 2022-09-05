100% eSIM, thinner bezels, better battery life... the latest rumours

Four iPhone 14s will be presented during Apple’s back-to-school keynote on September 7, 2022. With only two days to go, “Bloomberg’s” Mark Gurman has more information in his bag.

In addition to the notch, the good old SIM card will eventually disappear. Anyway, that’s what Apple expert Mark Gurman is a journalist for Bloomberg His newsletter Weekly dedicated to the future iPhone 14It will be released on September 7, 2022 (barring disaster).

If the chance of smartphone is 100% eSIM As crazy as it sounds, Apple certainly has the ability to drive this change. Mark Gurman teases the possibility of an iPhone without a SIM card drawer. But the matter is still not well understood.

Apple is advancing a notch towards eSIM

Apple is going to offer more eSIM this time, as carriers prepare to turn users towards digital and embedded SIMs. In fact, Apple is considering removing the physical SIM card slot entirely for some models this year or next.

From what we understand, Apple won’t really take the plunge this year, but will push the option of eSIM even more strongly with the aim of getting rid of the good old smart card in the long run with operators.

Second year in a row with a bigger battery

The other major innovation mentioned by the journalist is about the battery. In fact, it will be big on the Pro models, making it the second year in a row that the Apple brand has moved in this direction.

As a post on ByeThe iPhone 14 can integrate a 3,279 mAh battery, against 3,227 mAhiPhone 13. The 14 Pro can use a 3,200 mAh battery compared to 3,095 mAh.iPhone 13 Pro. Conversely, the 14 Pro Max is said to have a slightly smaller battery of 4,323mAh compared to the 13 Pro Max’s 4,352mAh.

On design, Mark Gurman mentions more than the disappearance of the famous notch on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, but also mentions another minor design change. 14 Pro should be wide, but also incorporate thin borders.

