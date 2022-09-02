Follow-up measures for the continuation of university studies of Moroccan students returning from Ukraine

The Hassan II Institute of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine is responsible for managing the various measures taken for the welfare of students seeking admission in national institutions, a press release from the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation said. (Morning) and Oral Interview (Afternoon) for all positions will be organized on Saturday 24th September at Company Headquarter.

According to the same source, the competition concerns the student’s enrollment level in Ukraine for the year 2021/2022, and his success gives him the right to enroll at the same level for the year 2022/2023.

Registration will be open from September 3 to 16, 2022 by filing the file at Hassan II Institute of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine headquarters, the statement said, adding that the list of candidates admitted to the competition, including all ranks, will be announced. September 21, 2022.

The announcement of the results, the press release states, will take place on Monday, September 26, 2022, on the institute’s website (https://iav.ac.ma), while registration will be open from September 28 to 30, 2022.

For students who wish to continue their studies remotely at Ukrainian universities, the opportunity to train in one of the national specialized institutions will be opened under the supervision of Hassan II Agricultural and Veterinary Institute and in coordination with various higher educational institutions. Under the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Fisheries, Rural Development and Water Resources and Forests, the report concludes.