A US company advocates the success of a union…

After a 24-day hearing, counsel for the US Labor Law Enforcement Agency (NLRB) recommended dismissing Amazon’s objections to the referendum, which earlier in the year led to the creation of the first union. At one of its warehouses in the US.

Both sides have until Sept. 16 to file any new claims, a spokeswoman for the agency said.

An NLRB official will decide whether to certify the election results or order a recount.

Workers at the JFK8 site in New York’s Staten Island district voted overwhelmingly in late March to join the Amazon Labor Union (ALU).

The online retailer, however, quickly objected, saying the union had used intimidation specifically to encourage employees to vote “yes.” Amazon claims that the local NLRB office was supportive of ALU and facilitated its success.

The file was transferred to the NLRB office in Phoenix, Arizona (Southwest), where an officer ruled that certain objections were admissible and ordered an investigation.

“After conducting 24 working days of interviews via the Zoom for Government platform and carefully reviewing the parties’ testimony and arguments, the manager of this hearing, Lisa Dunn, has determined that the employer’s objections must be dismissed in their entirety,” the NLRB said. said Thursday.

On Thursday evening, Amazon said in a statement to AFP that it “deeply disagrees” with the recommendations and indicated its intention to appeal. “(Selection results) should not be assumed to represent the will of the majority of our teams,” the company said via a spokesperson.

The agency ordered an election held in the spring of 2021 at another Amazon warehouse in Alabama (South) that ended in a “no” vote on the attendance of a union, identifying e-commerce as the cause and organizing a new vote. A major violation of the rules.

During the second poll organized in February and March this year, many ballot papers were disputed and the results are yet to be certified.

Amazon has not yet recognized the union or entered into negotiations, as the results of the election at its New York warehouse JFK8 have also not been certified.

The ALU, which made a surprise election victory at JFK8, did not immediately succeed in renewing its exploits a few weeks later, when employees of a sorting center located across the street voted overwhelmingly against the organization’s return. Their site.

