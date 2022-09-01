Users decry the repair hell

According to a survey conducted by the site Vox, dozens of Tesla owners have filed complaints against the manufacturer with the Federal Trade Commission. They criticize Tesla’s management of maintenance and after-sales service, between breakdowns or uncarried repairs, incessant delays, limited inventories of spare parts and inadequate number of authorized centers.

Tesla doesn’t have a great reputation when it comes to customer service and repairs. A previous study published by JD. The authority also disclosed that in early July 2022 Quality is not always present in the manufacturer’s vehiclesWith a significant increase in technical difficulties: 266 people have given concern to only 100 vehicles. As a result, Tesla ranks 26th out of 33 brands analyzed by JD. power

However, a new report from the site Vox Highlights Customer issues with Tesla after sales service. In fact, the media could consult less 1000 complaints filed By users against the brand with the FTC, Federal Trade Commission. Many of these complaints reflect that Growing frustration with the company over its approach to maintenance and repairs.

Disastrous Tesla customer service

We can easily find this latent discontent on Reddit pages dedicated to Tesla users or through advice. 9,000 reports filed by customers with the BBB (Better Business Bureau), an American association that promotes relationships between consumers and businesses.

Some of the evidence reported by Vox is chilling This user found a dead mouse and rat poison in the trunk His model 3 After a trip to the local repair center. Or this Tesla returned repaired in a disastrous condition, with inexplicable scratches on the bodywork.

Overall, the complaints point to insufficient number of authorized repair centers, limited availability of spare parts, lack of communication by the brand and poor quality of repairs not to mention incredibly long waiting times. In other words, we are far from the brand’s slogan, which is Tesla “Tesla designs every vehicle with the goal of eliminating the need for maintenance.

On the contrary and affirmed by JT. Power to Vox, Tesla owners tend to visit repair centers with the same frequency Than owners of high-end hot vehicles like Lexus, Porsche or Audi.

read more: Tesla – $22,500 for a battery replacement and $5,000 for an independent repairer

Lack of recognized centers is a major problem

One of the main problems pointed out by users is the lack of manufacturer-approved centers. A real problem, because if Tesla drastically increased production of vehicles (+68% in Q1 2022), the number of dealerships and service centers increased by only 20% during the same period. In other words, Tesla can’t take care of the current fleet in circulation, without imposing delays of more than several months on injured users. Also note that the manufacturer’s stakeholders have recently expressed their concerns on this matter.

“Service was an issue, but that didn’t hurt sales at all. So Tesla won’t address this service issue until it sees a drop in sales. So it’s not a problem for them.” says Rich Benoit, president of a YouTube channel specializing in Tesla repair. In 2019, remember thatA study published by Bloomberg revealed that 20% of Model 3 owners surveyed were unhappy with the speed of Tesla customer service.

Vox has attempted to contact Tesla for an official response regarding these complaints filed with the FTC. The company, which eliminated its PR center in 2020, has yet to respond to media inquiries.