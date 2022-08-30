Despite the drought, the first trip to Ceps

In some forests, mushrooms nervously point the tips of their legs despite unfavorable weather conditions. But where do we find it?

Persistent drought makes it difficult for mushroom hunters to explore the forest. Still, sometimes it takes a precipitation to find it after a few days. In Aveyron, inveterate pickers are almost unanimous: the soil is so dry that when they don’t think about looking for them, they come back empty-handed. With rare exceptions, what corners recorded little rain in August, mainly in the high forests.

We have already selected them in Lozère

As confirmed by Loïc Robert, manager of Champi Lozère, who specializes in local trade, our Lozère neighbors are very spoiled. “In certain very localized corners, there are exclusively beautiful shoots of ceps, which follows the storms that hit our field at the beginning of August. New rains fell in mid-August, so, these days, we should see new shoots. . But let’s not dream too much: the quantities collected are limited. …”

So it is necessary to be patient to have plenty of hunting. Perhaps this early September, with the rain announced mainly for the end of the week, this time the ceps will invite even the chanterelle to take the air in the shade of the Aviran trees.