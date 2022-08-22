ProEV opens a new electrification site in Montreal

Quebec company ProEV opened a new factory on Thursday, which it describes as the “largest site” for the electrification of commercial and industrial electric vehicles in North America, in Saint-Laurent, Montreal.

Located on Chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse, ProEV has indicated that the new site will create 250 qualified jobs in the metropolis, which today is a division of American company Electrical Components International (ECI).

Manufacturing technicians, engineers, project managers and developers are sought.

ProEV already has a plant in Pointe-Claire.

“The opening of this second electrification center demonstrates that economic growth can happen in a green and environmentally sustainable way,” said Jared Knecht, president of ProEV.

The site is ECI’s 38th installation worldwide. The US company has more than 500 customers and 25,000 employees.

“By choosing Montreal, ECI and ProEV continue to highlight the continued success of major Quebec OEMs and the essential role the city plays at the center of the EV supply chain,” said Michael Balseil, President-CEO of ECI.

The plant’s opening was the occasion for the company to announce a $10 million investment over five years to “support the highest quality facilities in a completely renovated building.”