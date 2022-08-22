Home Economy ProEV opens a new electrification site in Montreal

ProEV opens a new electrification site in Montreal

Aug 22, 2022 0 Comments
ProEV opens a new electrification site in Montreal

Quebec company ProEV opened a new factory on Thursday, which it describes as the “largest site” for the electrification of commercial and industrial electric vehicles in North America, in Saint-Laurent, Montreal.

Located on Chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse, ProEV has indicated that the new site will create 250 qualified jobs in the metropolis, which today is a division of American company Electrical Components International (ECI).

Manufacturing technicians, engineers, project managers and developers are sought.

ProEV already has a plant in Pointe-Claire.

“The opening of this second electrification center demonstrates that economic growth can happen in a green and environmentally sustainable way,” said Jared Knecht, president of ProEV.

The site is ECI’s 38th installation worldwide. The US company has more than 500 customers and 25,000 employees.

“By choosing Montreal, ECI and ProEV continue to highlight the continued success of major Quebec OEMs and the essential role the city plays at the center of the EV supply chain,” said Michael Balseil, President-CEO of ECI.

The plant’s opening was the occasion for the company to announce a $10 million investment over five years to “support the highest quality facilities in a completely renovated building.”

See also  A union formation in the Amazon warehouse: Suspense continues

You May Also Like

Just Eat Takeaway.com is selling a stake in the company to Prosus for up to $1.8 billion, while keeping Grubhub up for sale.

Just Eat Takeaway.com is selling a stake in the company to Prosus for up to $1.8 billion, while keeping Grubhub up for sale.

Nigeria: Les salariés du secteur de l’électricité mettent en veilleuse leur grève

Electricity sector workers call off strike – Agence Afrique

Montreal Factory of Scientific Games: Your scratch cards recreated in Quebec

Montreal Factory of Scientific Games: Your scratch cards recreated in Quebec

The long awaited semi | Tesla reveals the details

The long awaited semi | Tesla reveals the details

Former Trump Organization chief pleads guilty

Former Trump Organization chief pleads guilty

Montreal Factory of Scientific Games: Your scratch cards recreated in Quebec

Montreal Factory of Scientific Games: Your scratch cards recreated in Quebec

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.