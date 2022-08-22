Just Eat Takeaway.com is selling a stake in the company to Prosus for up to $1.8 billion, while keeping Grubhub up for sale.

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV said on Friday it has agreed to sell about 33% of the iFood joint venture to Prosus NV for up to 1.8 billion euros ($1.82 billion) as it seeks to focus on improving profitability and disciplined capital allocation. .

Amsterdam-based food delivery group TKWY,

+30.70%

jet,

+31.61%

The amount includes 1.5 billion euros in completion and deferred consideration based on the performance of the online food delivery sector, which is worth up to 300 million euros.