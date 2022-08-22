Apple alert! Security breach threatens devices, is your model affected?

Fans of Apple products, this is information you could have done without. The Californian company advised owners of certain models of iPhone, iPad and Mac this Friday, August 19 Update the software According to the company, the security breach is caused by anonymous researchers.

Apple Warning: Hackers Can Take Control

Apple Warning: This flaw allows some malicious actors to take over Control of your devices, the French news site reported. So, according to the Apple brand, the former version Operating softwarehas “an application” that “uses arbitrary code” With smartphone access. To be clear, a hacker can run Tasks without your permission.

Apple notes that “this opportunity may have been exploited aggressively” by hackers. France info journalists. This security flaw is also exploited by “maliciously crafted web content,” the Cupertino (California) company notes. So many people must be stressed.

Which iPhone models are affected?

Everything iPhone 6 and laterEverything iPad Prothey iPad 5th generation and lateras well as Mac According to Express, will be targeted. Therefore, it is concerned with a very large number of models.

The solutions to these flaws are simple: quickly download version 15.6.1 of the operating software iOS for iPhones, iPadOS 15.6.1 and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 for iPad. Mac computers, according to Apple. It only takes a few minutes. You really have to take the time to do it.

