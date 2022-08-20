Apple Security Breach: Is Your Device a Vulnerable One?

Affected by the security breach, Apple advised owners of certain models of iPhone, iPad and Mac to update their operating software this Friday, August 19.

Fans of Apple products, this is news you could have done without. The American company, this Friday August 19, recommended owners of certain models of iPhone, iPad and Mac to update the operating software due to a security flaw, according to the company, which was informed by anonymous researchers.

Unfortunately, it lets some take away Control of your devicesAs reported France info. In fact, according to the brand with the Apple-shaped icon, there is an old version of the operating software “an application” that “uses arbitrary code” with access to the device. In other words, a hacker can run Actions without your consent. Apple says that “this potential could have been actively exploited” by hackers, as picked up by our colleagues.

This security flaw can also be exploited by “maliciously crafted web content,” claims the Cupertino (California) group Francinfo.

Which models are affected?

Everything iPhone 6 and laterEverything iPad Prothey Fifth generation iPad and lateras well as Mac Informs that will be targeted Express.

How to protect yourself?

The following are workarounds for these vulnerabilities: Download Version 15.6.1 iOS operating software for iPhones, its counterpart iPadOS 15.6.1 For iPad and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 For Mac computers, according to Apple.