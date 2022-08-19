Home Economy The company has warned iPhone and Mac owners of the risk of hacking

Aug 19, 2022 0 Comments
The company has warned iPhone and Mac owners of the risk of hacking

Here’s the bad news for owners of certain models Apple products. The American company has actually announced that there will be some iPhone, iPad and Mac products A security breach This made it possible to control these devices.

To avoid this problem, Apple has suggested to its users Update operating software By downloading iOS operating system version 15.6.1 for iPhones, iPadOS 15.6.1 for iPads and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 for Mac computers on their devices.

American Giant said “This acquisition opportunity could have been actively exploited“By computer hackers. The company also announced that iPhone 6 and later models are affected by this vulnerability. All iPad Pros, fifth-generation and later iPads, and many Macs. According to Apple, these flaws were reported by Anonymous researchers.

See also  The Opel Tower Builder icon demands success at m 42 million more than the costs

