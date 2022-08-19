Best alarm clock connected to the screen -57%

The Lenovo brand has reinvented the usefulness of having an alarm clock in the bedroom as its smart watches are connected to Google Assistant. The second model is currently heavily advertised at Boulanger: 29 euros instead of the usual 69 euros.

A classic alarm clock in a bedroom is never used quickly, especially when a smartphone can be used as an alarm with a song of your choice. So the connected alarm clock wants to restore your bedside table with its microphones, its speaker and above all its many practical features enabled by its screen. The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is the best option right now, especially since it costs now Less than 30 euros.

Advantages of Lenovo Smart Clock 2

Google’s OS for a simple user experience

The 4-inch touch screen is convenient for watching videos

USB port to charge your device, but basic

Instead of the usual 69.99 euros, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is now available On sale at Boulanger for only 29.99 euros. Model sold with wireless charging mat Another 10 euros.

If you want a smart watch without a screen, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is also discounted. Indeed, Tardi proposes that 22.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros.

Just a new look?

The Lenovo Smart Watch 2 It doesn’t promise an updated tech sheet or new features compared to the old model, but a redesigned design to offer more possibilities. The fabric now covers the entire device to accommodate only the 4-inch IPS LCD touchscreen that displays a definition of 800 x 480 pixels, thus, allowing better sound dispersion through the integrated speaker. It’s even possible to play a video on YouTube or cast content from your smartphone via Chromecast.

We always find a long-range microphone so your voice can be recognized and heard by Google Assistant. You can ask it to play music, set a reminder or alarm, know the weather for the day, or perform routines of your choice. Google OS integrated into Lenovo’s product finally provides a clear and easily accessible interface, with characters displayed large enough to see information from across the room. Further, There are some new things in the programLike the ability to configure multiple Google accounts and the ability to select dark mode (like smartphones).

One device to charge them all

The Lenovo Smart Watch The first of the name is already considered an essential tool for your bedside table, as it is a fully connected alarm clock and also offers a USB port to recharge your smartphone at night, which is very useful for not cluttering the socket. to your bed. It is also included in the second model, but the latter can be added with an inductive charging base (sold only in a bundle) to charge your compatible devices wirelessly up to 10 W, thanks to Apple’s MagSafe. compatibility.

No screen in the bedroom?

If you don’t want to have a screen in your bedroom but want to enjoy the features of a virtual assistant near your bed, you can always go for it. Connected speaker. Here are the best tips we recommend at Frandroid.

