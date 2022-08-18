Home World Kenya/New President: Election of William Ruto, friend of Morocco and guardian of its sub-Saharan autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty

Kenya/New President: Election of William Ruto, friend of Morocco and guardian of its sub-Saharan autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty

Aug 18, 2022 0 Comments
Kenya/New President: Election of William Ruto, friend of Morocco and guardian of its sub-Saharan autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty

Hipapress-RBAT

Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has won the presidential election over his closest rival, Raila Odinga, to become the East African nation’s fifth president, Kenya’s Electoral Commission has announced.

Ruto, 55, the current deputy president, won the election with 50.49% of the total vote, beating his main rival Raila Odinga with 48.85%.

Ruto, a science graduate in the field of education before entering the political arena in the 90s of the last century, is described as a friend of Morocco, as he previously expressed the seriousness of the proposal to grant Morocco autonomy. Southern Provinces under Moroccan sovereignty when he was Vice President of Kenya.

On an earlier occasion, the Moroccan Ambassador to Kenya in Nairobi, Mr. During a meeting with Mokhdar Kambo, Rudo announced: “I declare as the Vice-President of Kenya that the autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty is the best solution for the Sahara problem”, noting that “the Polisario’s representation in Nairobi is pointless”.

According to the Kenyan Vice President, “the Sahara conflict is only an excuse to allow Algeria to continue squandering its people’s wealth on lost causes”, and “the creation of a separatist state in southern Morocco is just an illusion by those who do not want the peace, unity or prosperity of African nations.”

See also  UTI representatives aim to remove isolation by 70% vaccination and keep schools open | National

You May Also Like

In Buenos Aires, the struggle against the cost of living continues

In Buenos Aires, the struggle against the cost of living continues

Universités marocaines : Grandes absentes du Classement de Shanghai

Dropped out of the Shanghai rankings

Cameron: Assumption celebrated in controversy

Cameron: Assumption celebrated in controversy

Rains in Niger: 32 dead and more than 65,000 affected since June

Rains in Niger: 32 dead and more than 65,000 affected since June

Le PDG de Pfizer... testé positif au Covid-19

Pfizer’s CEO… tests positive for Covid-19

Casablanca is one of the largest French-speaking cities in the world

Casablanca is one of the largest French-speaking cities in the world

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.