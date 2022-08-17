Windows 10 releases an update to version 21H2 while waiting for version 22H2

The 22H2 versions of Microsoft’s Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems are expected to be released very soon. That doesn’t stop the American company, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, from continuing to improve what it already has.

Thus on August 15, He posted a new update For Windows 10 version 21H2. The said update is named as Build 19044.1947 (KB5016688) and is expected to bring two new options for businesses.

Updates to combat ransomware and provide administrators with more language options

Two of the key innovations brought by Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1947 for Enterprises are two in number. The first is an improvement to “Defender for Endpoint”. This now allows for more effective identification and interception of ransomware and advanced attacks.

A second important new feature is that it is now possible for IT administrators to add languages ​​and language-related features remotely. They can also rely on endpoint managers to set language displays.

Apart from these two options, the new Windows 10 21H2 build has several fixes for various applications available in the application system. This makes it possible to fix errors affecting Microsoft Edge in IE mode, subscription activation failures, virtualized Office App-V applications, Windows Hello for Business certificate failures or BitLocker performance issues.

It also fixes game installation failures and an issue where the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) stops working on Active Directory domain controllers.

We will have to wait a bit for the 22H2 versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11

On July 28, Microsoft released the first preview version of Windows 10 22H2. The company has mentioned that this should be the next Windows 10 feature update. However, it did not give any indication of the improvements that the update will bring to its platform.

Microsoft said that the Windows 10 22H2 build is based on service technical validation and has a limited feature set. The company later said it plans to share more details about the update later this year.

Since then, Microsoft has not come up with any news regarding Windows 10 22H2 build. The company has not said anything about when it will be available. However, some sources believe that Windows 11 will be available this fall, around the same time as the 22H2 build.

