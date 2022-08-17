Cameron: Assumption celebrated in controversy

#In other countries : On Monday, August 15, faithful Roman Catholics celebrated the Ascension with pomp and pageantry. However, the ascension of Mary, the mother of Jesus, is denied by other Christian churches in the world.
But did the Virgin Mary really ascend into heaven? All Catholics in Cameroon know that they are not, and they know that this is a very simplistic theory. According to them, Jesus had to admit that he could not leave his mother among men and ascend to heaven. But the celebration prompts believers of other Christian churches to say that Roman Catholics are straying from Holy Scripture to accommodate personal feelings. Anyway, the Assumption is celebrated every August 15.