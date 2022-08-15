Airbus: Malaysia Airlines to buy 20 A330neos

After rumours, it has now become official. Malaysia Airlines will buy 20 long-haul Airbus A330neo aircraft, half from the lessor and half from the European manufacturer, the latter announced on Monday, August 15. Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, has selected the aircraft as part of its long-haul fleet renewal programme, Airbus said in a statement. “The initial deal covers the acquisition of 20 A330-900s, of which 10 will be purchased from Airbus and 10 will be leased from Dublin-based Avolon,” explains the aircraft manufacturer.

No amount was given, but according to 2018 figures recently released by Airbus, the plane was worth $296.4 million per unit. The prices paid by the airlines are actually very low. The A330neos will join the six A350-900 aircraft already in Malaysia Airlines’ fleet, and will gradually replace its existing fleet of 21 A330ceos.

Read more



Airbus: Airline to buy 20 planes?



High fuel efficiency

The A330neo – for the “new engine option” – offers a new generation of engines that are more fuel efficient. According to the same source, Airbus and MAG have signed a letter of intent to explore the possibility of wider cooperation in the field of stability, training, maintenance and airspace management. Before entering into this transaction, the Malaysian company had placed an order for eight 787 Dreamliners from American company Boeing. However, the contract between the airline and the manufacturer expired.

Read more



Airbus: Aircraft manufacturer ends deal with Qatar Airways

