July 2022 was one of the hottest on record globally

of Heat wavesScorching wind, scorching sun… last month was one of the hottest Julys ever hot Never recorded in the world, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) noted on Tuesday, a special agency UN Based in Geneva.

“The world has experienced one of the three hottest Julys on record. Of course, as we all know, the longest and most intense heat wave has affected the region. Europe “WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis told a press conference. In a press release, WMO cited data from the Copernicus Service on the matter. Climate changeIt explains that last month was slightly cooler than July 2019, but slightly warmer than July 2016.

“Awareness” is required

“But the difference between these three months is very small,” said Clare Nullis. “The difference is less than the margin of error”. Overall, the temperature recorded in the last month was 0.4 degrees Celsius higher temperature Recorded in July during the 1991-2020 reference period.

Despite the natural phenomenon of La Niña, it “should have a cooling effect”, according to the WMO. Last month, the WMO issued a “wake up call” to the heat waves Europe is currently experiencing, which will become more frequent due to climate change at least until 2060.

Very dry season

According to the WMO, the July 2022 platform did not reach its peak because parts of the world recorded below-average temperatures in the western Indian Ocean – from the Horn of Africa to the south. From India, to most of Central Asia. , as well as most of Australia.

Besides Heat waveSome parts of the world are stronger Drought. July was drier than average in much of Europe, much of North America, large parts of South America, Central Asia and Australia, according to the WMO. In contrast, above-average humidity was recorded over a wide swath of land from eastern Russia, northern China and eastern Africa through Asia to northwestern India.