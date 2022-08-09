iOS 16 finally shows battery percentage on iPhones with Face ID🎉

As everything happens, The iOS 16 Beta 5 Actually booting – attention drum roll – display of percentage on battery icon! This indicator disappears on iPhones equipped with Face ID functionality.

Until now, it is necessary to be satisfied with the visual indicator of accurate measurement. The battery percentage is in the control center, which requires an additional gesture.

On Touch ID smartphones, the percentage is not on the battery icon, but next to it.

There is a new option in settings Battery To show or disable the battery percentage display in iOS 16. This monumental innovation may be a sign of what is to come The screen is always on iPhone 14 Pro’s…

Note the small lightning bolt next to the percentage when the iPhone is charging.

Update – Unfortunately, not all iPhones are in the same boat. The iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini seem to have lost it, and so have other older models. We also mention incompatibility with iPhone XR and iPhone 11.