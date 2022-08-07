Home World Archaeology: Unusual discovery of oldest known predator fossil

Archaeology: Unusual discovery of oldest known predator fossil

Aug 07, 2022 0 Comments
Archaeology: Unusual discovery of oldest known predator fossil

photo credit, Simon Harris/Ryan Kendall/PGS/Ugr

image caption,

This is what Auroralumina attenboroughii looked like 560 million years ago

It is the oldest animal predator and is 560 million years old.

British scientists discovered it several years ago in Charnwood Forest in Leicestershire and have now identified its fossil for the first time.

They named Auroralumina attenboroughi in honor of biologist David Attenborough and believe it to be the ancestor of cnidarians, the group of species that today includes jellyfish.

