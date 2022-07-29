Home Economy Google Play presents a new logo for its 10th anniversary!

Google Play presents a new logo for its 10th anniversary!

Jul 29, 2022 0 Comments
google-play-nouveau-logo-10-ans

for the celebration of 10th Anniversary of Google Play, the American company decided to create a new logo for it. Although the latter does not benefit from a major change, this approach allows Google To integrate its image in all the products it offers.

10 years reserve

Google Play Since 2012. It’s fair to say that from this start, the logo for Google’s digital distribution service has rarely been a small touch-up item. So it’s time for him to boost his image as he celebrates 10th Anniversary. And there is a reason behind this presentation New logo. In fact, the company wants to standardize the displays of all its products and services so that they are completely identical. Brand image. Google Play app which has billions of users every month is therefore preferred. And 10 years, to celebrate! So you can use the opportunity to bring in more Visibility For this change.

Photo credit: Instagram @googleplay

A small change

Admittedly, Google Play provides a logo Some changes. But these are light! essential Triangle Equivalence is still valid. Only the shape of its corners, which are slightly more rounded, has changed. It also looks thicker than the previous one. The colors that make it up are in the same place: blue on the left, yellow on the right, green above and red below. On the other hand, they are much less lively to come and take the same Iconic Google colors.

google-play-new-logo-10-years
Photo credit: Google Play

After the development of the Google Chrome logo, Google Play fits in with the company’s new approach to standardization. It’s about course Small changesBut they have the ability to do everything Difference !

See also  Thanks so soon for the Modern English Messenger RNA Vaccines!

You May Also Like

Management Training: Training employees or living well in an organization

Seguit will buy Spanish group Grupo Primavera

Seguit will buy Spanish group Grupo Primavera

Who is Francis Hagen, the engineer who wants to "save" Facebook | Technology

Who is Francis Hagen, the engineer who wants to “save” Facebook | Technology

Here's what to do to turn your small portions into vouchers

Here’s what to do to turn your small portions into vouchers

Facebook plans to stop deleting misinformation about Covid-19

Facebook plans to stop deleting misinformation about Covid-19

SK chairman unveils $22 billion US investment

SK chairman unveils $22 billion US investment

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.