A tool to find out if installing solar panels on your roof is a good idea

Expose yourself to the sun and save money. at a time Energy prices Breaking all the roofs, one must seriously worry about the planet, where one sees one’s purchasing power melting away under the heat wave. inflammationEuropean metropolis Lily (MEL) initiates its “Solar Cadastre”, a tool of great interest to individuals. It allows each citizen of the metropolis to quickly and easily decide whether it is appropriate to install photovoltaic panels on their roof.

Let’s put the whispers to rest immediately, yes harnessing solar energy is possible in the north. In Lille, depending on the year, you can accumulate between 1,600 and 2,000 hours of sunshine. Admittedly, it’s less than Nice, and its 2,700 hours of sunshine in 2021, but we’re doing better in the face of clichés. Photovoltaic panels in particular will not only work in direct sunlight, but will also sense the diffuse radiation of clouds.

Satellite imagery and laser measurements of buildings

According to MEL’s explanations, the “solar cadastre” put online in recent days “allows to identify with a few clicks the solar potential of the roof and thus, to install or not to install solar panels”. It comes in the form of a map, a schematic version or a satellite image, in the form of a web interface where you have to enter your address. Then your house will appear, its roof pixelated in different colors: yellow, sunny, blue, underexposed. Data compiled from satellite images and laser measurements of buildings are highly accurate.

The tool takes into account several parameters, shadows of neighboring buildings, trees, roof orientation, to provide a measured report. For example, in the case of the Palais des Beaux-Arts, it is estimated that solar radiation can be used for 42% of the 12,000 m2 roof for photovoltaics. The tool calculates the “solar potential” of the exploitable roof surface. With the example of the Lille Museum, the 5,113 m2 solar-powered roof will produce more than 860,000 kWh per year, or equivalent to the average annual consumption of 183 homes.

“The solar cadastre is the first approach to consider investing in solar panels,” says Audrey Lincolnheld, the city’s vice president for climate, ecological change and energy. Because you still need to check the feasibility of the project, invest and make your investment profitable before you heat your shower water for free.