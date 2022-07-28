One asteroid may be hiding another: NASA announces two space rocks will pass “closer” to Earth this weekend

Asteroid 2016 CZ31 will make another “close pass” this Friday, July 29, according to NASA. It will be followed by asteroid 531944 (2013 CU83) on Saturday, July 30.

According to NASA on July 29, an asteroid over 120 meters is expected to pass “close” to Earth. Statistics of Center for Near-Earth Object Studies Called 2016 CZ31 (discovered in 2016), NASA (CNEOS) reports that this space rock will be found in the vicinity of our planet. About 2.7 million kilometers overnight from Friday to Saturday. So this isn’t the first time it’s come close to Earth.

Two asteroids are approaching our home planet! According to NASA, asteroid 2016 CZ31 will make a ‘close approach’ on July 29, followed by asteroid 531944 (2013 CU83) on July 30. According to: https://t.co/yG6PqplIRG \ud83d\udcf8: Kommuicacio LWP pic.twitter.com/aaPPmIJ8nT — Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) July 27, 2022

According to the Center for the Study of Near-Earth Objects, this asteroid has already found itself at a similar distance, back in 1922. It has appeared several times in our solar system, such as in 2015 and 2010.

This asteroid is part of the Apollo class, whose orbits are close to Earth. 2016 CZ31 has an orbital period of approximately 630 days. This year, the asteroid will come closest to Earth on July 29. We won’t see him again until July 22, 2041.

Item Name \u2604\ufe0f: (2016 CZ31) Not dangerous \ud83d\ude05 Closest Date \ud83d\uddd3\ufe0f: 2022-Jul-29 14:40 Estimated diameter \ud83d\udccf: 96.51 to 215.79 meters Relative speed: 56095.06 km/h — Near Earth Objects (@ws_neo) July 26, 2022

2016 CZ31 should make a near-Earth pass at 55,000 km/h, about seven times the distance between Earth and the Moon.

Finally, a second asteroid, 2013 CU83, is expected to make a “closer” pass to Earth at a distance of about 6.9 million kilometers overnight from Saturday to Sunday. Asteroid 2016 will move slower than CZ3, reaching a speed of about 21,082 km/h.

But sure; Fortunately, these two space rocks are unlikely to hit Earth.