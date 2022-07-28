Morocco is ranked as the best destination for solo travelers

After ranking as the best destination for family travel, Morocco is a dream destination for solo travelers, if not specifically for women traveling alone. With a score of 29.1/30, Morocco ranked first with the criteria “number of solo travelers, percentage of 5-star hotels and percentage of 5-star activities on TripAdvisor”.

According to the same source, Morocco records the highest proportion of 5-star hotels (42.09%) and the highest percentage of 5-star operations in the world (52.53%). On this scale, Greece is second only to Morocco with 28.95/30 points. In the general classification, Morocco is ahead of Greece, India, USA and South Africa.

Spain is the best destination for women traveling alone, with a safety score of 212.04 and an overall score of 47.4/50. “The country is very safe for women and has a large number of solo tours, including a nine-day trip that starts in Madrid and ends in Barcelona.” Behind Spain are Ireland, Austria, Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland, Norway and France. Morocco is not in the top 10.