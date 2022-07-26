The company is considering new forms of compensation

On Monday, Facebook announced a new form of compensation for video creators called music revenue sharing. This feature allows videographers to earn a portion of the revenue from long-form videos that include copyrighted music. The rest of the money is split between the music rights holders and Meta.

Everyone involved in the film can now be paid for their work. The video creator must meet Facebook’s revenue sharing criteria and be eligible for in-stream advertising to qualify for music revenue sharing. Material should conform to monetization rules, social standards, and music guidelines.

Visual elements are needed, song alone is not enough. Previously, creators would suspend their monetization if licensed music was detected in a video. This is how most social media platforms work, so Facebook is the first to fall out of print. Music videos that include licensed music can also be monetized through music revenue sharing, but several conditions must be met before the video creators can be compensated.

Apart from the above, creators should also ensure that the music they use is eligible for revenue sharing. Facebook provides a list of songs accessible in its Creator Studio that can be used for this purpose. Songs not on this list can still be used, but they must go through a verification process and comply with intellectual property rules.

If the video is deemed relevant, creators will receive a 20% revenue share. This feature is now available so video producers can earn money through music revenue sharing. It’s going to launch globally, but for now, in-stream ads will be used to monetize this Facebook Creator feature on videos exclusively on US sites.

According to Meta, music revenue sharing will be available to video creators worldwide starting today. In the coming months, eligible videos will begin monetizing in other countries where Facebook Music is served, first through stream ads in the US.

In addition, Meta says it will continue to work with its music partners to provide more licensed songs to the licensed music catalog.