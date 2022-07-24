Home Science Wasps can make abstract choices

Wasps can make abstract choices

Jul 24, 2022 0 Comments
Wasps can make abstract choices

The Fuscatus polystesCompared to bees, commonly known as the often spoiled paper wasps, they actually turn out to be smarter than we thought, according to a study by scientists. American researchers at the American University of MichiganPublished by the British Royal Society.

In fact, according to the team’s work, the wasp can tell the difference between the two objects. Adrien Berard, lecturer in ecology at the University of Paris, analyzes: “This is not normal.Wasps are not associations between a physical object and state and condition (eg “a red flower equals a reward”), but more abstract concepts: are the objects the same or different?

In concrete terms, American researcher Elizabeth Tibbetts and her team trained wasps to choose pairs of symbols: the same symbol twice or two different symbols. Later, Adrian Berard describes, Wasps were placed in a maze where they had to choose between identical symbols or different symbols. But in the maze, these are symbols they have never seen.

So insects can’t just resort to their memory to find a solution. “So they couldn’t just associate “this color is the reward” or “this smell is the reward”.Refers to French education. Wasps have to choose whether two colors or two smells are similar to each other.

This discovery may seem insignificant, but it is a huge step forward for science. “These experiments allow us to better understand the functioning of the brains of insects and their abilities. Adrien Berard notes, But combine it with other types of brain activity, so understanding the mechanism of reflection, understanding the perception of the environment and its use.

See also  The Milky Way dwarf satellite will be the largest black hole in the galaxy.

The next challenge for researchers will be to understand how tiny brains like those of wasps carry out functions suitable for computers.

You May Also Like

Carina Nebula: What Are These "Cosmic Rocks" James Webb Saw?

Carina Nebula: What Are These “Cosmic Rocks” James Webb Saw?

Les astronomes ont détecté — grâce au grand radiotélescope Chime (Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment) ici en illustration — un sursaut radio rapide (FRB) provenant d’une galaxie lointaine et d’une régularité surprenante. Nommé FRB 20191221A, ce sursaut radio rapide, ou FRB, est actuellement le plus durable, avec le schéma périodique le plus clair, détecté à ce jour. © CHIME, MIT

This fast radio burst is the strangest ever discovered

While July is hot, August...

While July is hot, August…

Dog Breeding | Ancient Siberian dogs were attracted by fish from humans

Dog Breeding | Ancient Siberian dogs were attracted by fish from humans

James Webb releases new Galaxy images

James Webb releases new Galaxy images

Samantha Cristoforetti was the first European female astronaut to go into space

Samantha Cristoforetti was the first European female astronaut to go into space

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.