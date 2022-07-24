Mali: ECOWAS mediator Goodluck Jonathan meets political parties

#Mali : Goodluck Jonathan, Economic Community of West African States Mediator for Mali, Thursday, July 21, 2022, met with the Mali Politics class at the Training Center for Local Authorities.

This exercise by the mediator of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for Mali aims to invite the main actors of the political process to work together to implement the plan defined by the interim government.

Goodluck Jonathan called on Mali’s political parties to be in the spirit of a joint mechanism to monitor the timetable for transition. A mechanism to bring together the European Union, ECOWAS, Minusma. Politicians have high hopes for a change that will unite all Malians.

During the meeting, question was also raised about the allocation of members of Independent Commission for Election Management (AIG). For some political actors, of the four members of the political class to be within the AIG, three must come from parties that are not members of any intergovernmental organization and one from parties that participate in government.

For others, it is not easy to name four people who should sit on AIG among 271 political parties. Just as it chooses a prime minister without reference to political parties, the government also has to take responsibility for choosing four.