Heat wave: Temperatures in the Mediterranean should reach 30 degrees Celsius this Sunday

Jul 24, 2022 0 Comments
Mediterranean temperatures have reached record highs.

Mediterranean temperatures will reach 30°C this Sunday July 24th (like last July 22nd) afloat off the east coast of Corsica (Alistro). Consider the temperature of the Atlantic Ocean in the Caribbean.

“The western Mediterranean thermal anomaly is exceptional“, assures Keraunos this Sunday, the French watch of thunderstorms and hurricanes.

Heat wave: 13 sectors are on orange alert, with temperatures reaching 40°C this Sunday

Sea temperature is expected to reach 30°C (as of 22/7) afloat along the east coast. #Corsica (Alistro).
Thermal anomalies are exceptional in the western Mediterranean, sometimes > 5°C off the coast of Provence. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/DJ6YvplzNa

— Keraunos (@KeraunosObs) July 24, 2022

Sea water temperature is sometimes 5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Ocean temperatures are experiencing an exceptional rise.

According to Météociel, the sea reached 25 ° C on the coast of Languedoc and Roussillon this Saturday at 9 pm. Côite d’Azur recorded up to 28°C and Corsica recorded 29°C on its east coast.

The sea temperature was recorded on Saturday 23rd July.

Météociel / https://www.meteociel.fr/observations-meteo/temperature-de-la-mer.php

Heat wave alert: 13 sectors are on orange alert, with temperatures expected to reach 26°C tonight

This sea temperature map was produced using data from Medspiration’s SST analysis (accurate to about 2 km) for the France analysis and yesterday’s RGHSST 0.083 degree analysis for the world map. Renewal takes place around 9 pm.

