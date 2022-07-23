Home Science This fast radio burst is the strangest ever discovered

This fast radio burst is the strangest ever discovered

Jul 23, 2022 0 Comments
Les astronomes ont détecté — grâce au grand radiotélescope Chime (Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment) ici en illustration — un sursaut radio rapide (FRB) provenant d’une galaxie lointaine et d’une régularité surprenante. Nommé FRB 20191221A, ce sursaut radio rapide, ou FRB, est actuellement le plus durable, avec le schéma périodique le plus clair, détecté à ce jour. © CHIME, MIT

You will also be interested


[EN VIDÉO] Repeated fast radio bursts The origin of fast radio bursts – or fast radio bursts (FRB) – remains a mystery. Some emit a single, discrete flash of radio waves. Others, rarely, emit repeated flashes. No doubt the result of an orbital motion. But the exact mechanism needs to be clarified. © NRAO Outreach

From the observation of the first among them, the Fast radio bursts — they faster Radio explodes Or FRB, as the British say — never stop plotting Astronomers. They usually last only a few milliseconds. And researchers are still struggling to explain the exact origin. Especially when they discover a new and strange case. FRB 20191221A. A Fast radio burst It’s three seconds. made by Glowing Radio waves that repeat every 0.2 seconds. With the order of a beating heart!

The source of this FRB is located in a galaxy billions of light-years away from Earth. Researchers believe it may have come from a magnetA very rare form of neutron star emits strictly periodic signals.

First real-time fast radio burst

Note that the fastest radio bursts observed by researchers so far emit flashes for only a few milliseconds before dying out. Some, however, appear from time to time. They emit flashes randomly for a few days. Then pause. before resuming their broadcasts. But FRB 20191221A is truly a periodic first.

See also  Technology that restores tactile sensation in damaged nerves

Something to think about Pulsar and to magnets that emit radio flashes milky way. Or almost. Because FRB 20191221A is a million times brighter! Some mechanism or event may cause it to emit very bright flashes for three seconds. When astronomers press their ears. To learn more, researchers will need more observations of this new FRB. And others will also enrich their understanding of the phenomenon.

Interested in what you just read?

You May Also Like

While July is hot, August...

While July is hot, August…

Dog Breeding | Ancient Siberian dogs were attracted by fish from humans

Dog Breeding | Ancient Siberian dogs were attracted by fish from humans

James Webb releases new Galaxy images

James Webb releases new Galaxy images

Samantha Cristoforetti was the first European female astronaut to go into space

Samantha Cristoforetti was the first European female astronaut to go into space

Benoît Michelena: "It is impossible to remove the logic of locality, intimate identity and financial logic. It is intertwined. One cannot go without the other"

Benoît Michelena: “It is impossible to remove the logic of locality, intimate identity and financial logic. It is intertwined. One cannot go without the other”

A second booster dose was extended to pregnant women and those at least 60 years old

A second booster dose was extended to pregnant women and those at least 60 years old

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.