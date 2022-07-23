This fast radio burst is the strangest ever discovered

You will also be interested

[EN VIDÉO] Repeated fast radio bursts The origin of fast radio bursts – or fast radio bursts (FRB) – remains a mystery. Some emit a single, discrete flash of radio waves. Others, rarely, emit repeated flashes. No doubt the result of an orbital motion. But the exact mechanism needs to be clarified. © NRAO Outreach

From the observation of the first among them, the Fast radio bursts — they faster Radio explodes Or FRB, as the British say — never stop plotting Astronomers. They usually last only a few milliseconds. And researchers are still struggling to explain the exact origin. Especially when they discover a new and strange case. FRB 20191221A. A Fast radio burst It’s three seconds. made by Glowing Radio waves that repeat every 0.2 seconds. With the order of a beating heart!

The source of this FRB is located in a galaxy billions of light-years away from Earth. Researchers believe it may have come from a magnetA very rare form of neutron star emits strictly periodic signals.

Astronomers have detected a strange ‘heartbeat’ signal in deep space – but what is it? ???? Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) were surprised after detecting a radio signal that emits a periodic “heartbeat-like” signal. pic.twitter.com/mdOa6ANDIs — ???????? Dunken K Bliths ???????? (@DunkenKBliths) July 14, 2022

First real-time fast radio burst

Note that the fastest radio bursts observed by researchers so far emit flashes for only a few milliseconds before dying out. Some, however, appear from time to time. They emit flashes randomly for a few days. Then pause. before resuming their broadcasts. But FRB 20191221A is truly a periodic first.

Something to think about Pulsar and to magnets that emit radio flashes milky way. Or almost. Because FRB 20191221A is a million times brighter! Some mechanism or event may cause it to emit very bright flashes for three seconds. When astronomers press their ears. To learn more, researchers will need more observations of this new FRB. And others will also enrich their understanding of the phenomenon.