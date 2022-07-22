Tesla: Cyberdrug delivery date finally known

Will Tesla’s long-awaited all-electric pickup, the Cybertruck, hit the roads soon? According to PhoneAndroid, Thursday July 21, the first vehicles should be delivered in the summer of 2023. Tesla boss Elon Musk has assured investors that he “plans to finally deliver the first Cybertrucks from the middle of next year.” Originally announced for 2021, then pushed back to 2022, the popular vehicle’s arrival has finally been postponed for an additional year.

For the first time, Elon Musk is hinting at a precise timetable with deliveries starting next summer. Apart from the epidemic, the Cybertruck’s fancy angular design would have complicated its design. Electric pick-up was too high for tunnels, too wide for car parks and garages or too big for European streets, mention our colleagues.

A huge success even before its production

According to on the edgeIn the document presenting Tesla’s latest results, the cyberdrug was not mentioned. The American company is content to explain: “We are making progress in the industrialization of the Cyberdrug, whose production is planned in Austin, after the increase of the Model Y.”

However, even before its introduction and production, the electric pick-up was a huge success, registering more than 250,000 orders in the week following its presentation. Cyberdrug has especially won over many police departments around the world. Between June 2020 and November 2021, the number of bookings for the vehicle fell from 650,000 to 1,270,000. Most orders are for versions with two and three electric motors. On average, a model costs $58,000. Additionally, its reservation only requires a security deposit of $100.

