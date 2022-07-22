Home Technology Facebook and its new homepage push friends and family into the background

Jul 22, 2022 0 Comments
If you are still using Facebook to get messages from your family and friends, you need to change your habit. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta and owner of Facebook. It was announced on Thursday, July 21A new tab is going to appear in the social network: it is now on the page “Thread of publications”, you need to go to the consultation “Posts from your friends, groups (…)chronologically”. Update to be deployed “next week”, Refers to Meta in a press release.

A way to replace the linear navigation with a background of content posted by selected contributors – i.e. your loved ones. Because if it is now necessary to search for them in the tab placed at the top (on Android) or at the bottom (on iOS) of the screen of your smartphone, the main page of the site should be better dedicated. Each link welcomes you to the content “Customized”Not selected by you, but a “Machine Learning Ranking System”That is, through an artificial intelligence.

Meta is a way to give Facebook a facelift: if the social network is the most used in the world with 2.8 billion users, it is struggling to attract a new generation, Instagram, YouTube or above all, Tik Tok.

This last network has the special feature of offering its users – half of whom are under 25 – a continuous stream of videos selected by an algorithm based on their preferences, rather than inviting them to search for specific content or subscribe to a specific creator. .

With the next update of the Facebook homepage, Meta’s approach isn’t too far off “Invention Engine”should be allowed “Discover new content and subscribe to new creators through recommendations”.

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

