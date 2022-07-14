Home World Towards construction of 43 road structures in Kigali – Le Magazine du Manager

Kigali Municipality is planning to build road structures in the Rwandan capital consisting of 43 flyovers and 4-lane roads.

“There is a huge problem with traffic jams, especially at road junctions. We have identified 43 intersections that are not easily accessible from one road to another,” noted Emmanuel Asaba Kadaparwa, the engineer of the municipality.

“Junctions should be widened and flyovers built. But as we face budgetary constraints, we start with priorities,” he underlined.

The infrastructure will be integrated into a “modernization plan for 58 roads in the city, increasing the capital’s road network to 215.6 km by 2024”.

Kigali faces travel, which is mostly done by road in the absence of other modes of transport, including railways. One difficulty is “linked to uneven traffic distribution” and worsened by “population growth and rural exodus”.

Kigali commune has become the country’s largest economic center, drawing most of its population from the interior of the country.

