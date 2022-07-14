The High Commission for Health recommends a 2nd booster dose for pregnant women and those under 60 with comorbidities.

Here we go again… The High Commission for Health (HAS) recommends extending the administration of the second booster dose. Vaccination vs Covid-19 to do Pregnant women and for those under 60 with comorbidities, in a press release this Wednesday.

“In the context of epidemic recovery, particularly the BA.5 sublineage is characterized by cycling.Omicron “, HAS” recommends extending an additional booster dose (often the 2nd booster or 4th dose) to adults under 60 years of age, pregnant women identified as being at risk of a severe form of Covid-19, and people living with HIV. in the environment or in routine contact with immunocompromised or susceptible individuals,” the statement said.

All vulnerable people involved

This opinion, published in response to the recommendation of the General Directorate of Health, “takes into account the latest available data, in particular the French epidemiological data, data on the most vulnerable population and data on the current vaccination coverage of variations of the efficacy data. Cycle”, mentions the HAS.

It recommends this extension for “adults under the age of 60 with comorbidities and pregnant women who are at risk of developing severe forms of Covid-19 from the 1st trimester of pregnancy”, as well as “those living in the household or in regular contact”. Immunocompromised or vulnerable people. An additional booster dose is already recommended for people 60 years of age and older, immunocompromised people regardless of their age, as well as high-risk children and adolescents, HAS recalls.

“Next Week” is the peak of the seventh wave

It also specifies time limits to be observed between two booster doses: three months for people 80 and older, residents of nursing homes or long-term care units and immunocompromised people, and six months for others. Finally, for everyone, “in case of infection with SARS-CoV-2 after the last dose, an additional booster dose is recommended at least three months after infection”.

The World Health Organization in Europe had recommended a second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday for vulnerable people as cases continued to rise on the continent. In France, Jean-François Delfraissy, president of the Science Council, predicted on Monday the peak of the seventh wave “next week” in Ile-de-France.