Dangerous malware is hidden in these apps, uninstall them quickly!

Android users are once again faced with a new malware that is present in several apps available on the Google Play Store. The bad news is that these already total nearly 3 million downloads.

After the world’s most dangerous malware, Revive or the dreaded banking malware BRATA, Android users are once again facing new malware, which this time is hidden in several applications of the Google Play Store. Dubbed “Autolycos”, the malware was recently discovered by security researcher Maxime Ingrao of Evina.

The researcher would have been at this time Found in at least 8 apps available on Play StoreWho has been It has been downloaded about 3 million times in total. Many of these malicious apps have been removed, but two are still available for download from the Google Store.

These malicious apps want to empty your bank account

Autoligos specializes in forcing users to subscribe to premium services. Microsoft recently warned users against this practice. According to him, this payment fraud malware is one of the most common threats to Google’s operating system. It usually uses an infected device Link to payment pages of payment serviceAnd It forces the user to subscribe to paid content and adds the charge to their phone bill.

Two of the 8 apps containing the Autolycos malware are still available on the Play Store. Especially we see Razer Keyboard & Theme from developer xcheldiololaAnd Fun camera by Kellytech. Both have been downloaded a total of 550,000 times. Other Malicious Applications:

Vlog Star Video Editor (com.vlog.star.video.editor) – 1 million downloads

Creative 3D Launcher (app.launcher.creative3d) – 1 million downloads

Wow Beauty Camera (com.wowbeauty.camera) – 100,000 downloads

Gif Emoji Keyboard (com.gif.emoji.keyboard) – 100,000 downloads

FreeGlow Camera 1.0.0 (com.glow.camera.open) – 5,000 downloads

Coco Camera v1.1 (com.toomore.cool.camera) – 1000 downloads

If you have any of its apps on your smartphone, We advise you to uninstall it as soon as possible. They would have already been reported to Google in June 2021, but the US company took more than 6 months to remove them.