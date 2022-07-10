Home World Malians celebrate the festival of Tabasque with enthusiasm and unity

#Mali : Yesterday, Saturday, July 9, Malians celebrated Tabasque Day and prayed for peace to return to the center and north of the country.

Mali, like most Muslim countries, celebrated Tabaski Festival or Sheep Festival on Saturday, July 09, 2022. A large number of devotees participated in this religious ceremony.

As for the leader of the transition and the members of the government, they prayed at Koulupa, where the presidential palace is located. We remember that the leader of the transition, Colonel Azimi Koida, survived a stabbing attempt at the Great Mosque of Bamako in 2021.

This year’s Tabasque celebration comes after the lifting of economic and financial sanctions against Mali. The decision was unanimously welcomed by the people.

The Tabasque festival was an opportunity for Muslim believers to renew their prayers for peace, stability and reconciliation in Mali. In his sermon, Imam Amadou Kalle of the Great Mosque of Koulikoro explained the meaning of Tabaski festival and why a goat is sacrificed. Muslim believers prayed for the successful conclusion of the transition and the holding of free and transparent elections in Mali.

