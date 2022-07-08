Plenty of errors prompt users to switch to the competition

According to a study published by analytics firm TradingPlatform, 36% of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners surveyed are willing to trade in their smartphone. What’s wrong? to the avalanche of bugs they encounter in the latest Google smartphones.

According to the latest statistics from Google, The Pixel 6 is the fastest selling smartphone in the company’s history, he had very complicated beginnings. In fact, the first months of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s career were a shambles A ridiculous amount of errors.

The problems reported by users are varied and varied, be it screen, calls, internet connection, photo sensors or network. Every month, A new error appeared. For example, we remember this concern Camera screen is green all overOr even April 2022 These errors with a cellular or Wi-Fi network connection.

It was in February The fingerprint reader calibration tool no longer works With many Pixel 6 owners. In fact, the reader cannot be used to identify you and unlock your smartphone. In the same month, The Magic Eraser feature crashed the Photos app for some unknown reason…in May 2022, The bug prevents the smartphone from properly vibrating when receiving a notification. This issue was later resolved with an update. All errors faced by Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users are not mutually exclusive.

Many users no longer want to keep their Pixel 6

However, according to a study published by the analytics firm Trading platform, that’s definitely more. According to a survey of many owners Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, 36% of them said they are ready to switch to another brand. Editing Platform’s Edith Reads explains that Google’s latest smartphones seem to be struggling to keep up with their rivals in terms of customer experience. Considering the many errors faced by users, this is very low.

Especially since we already know that Google is determined not to make the same mistakes again Pixel 6a, its next intermediate. In fact, the manufacturer confirmed it The Pixel 6a will use a new fingerprint sensor More efficient than the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. As a reminder, The Pixel 6a is set to arrive in France on July 21, 2022.