Weather report. Tuesday, July 5 Your most beautiful photos

Case #1: You (or someone else) uses $this.View.AuthResponse.DeviceLimit on more than one device and/or browser at the same time →Log out of devices and/or browsers you no longer use





Case N°2: You browse privately →Always exit the browser window before closing it





Case N°3: You refuse connection cookies in your browser settings (or an update has changed your settings) →Change your browser’s cookie acceptance settings





In all cases → Clicking “Continue on this device” will resolve the issue





What happens if I click “Continue on this device”?

You can enjoy your account on this device and all your other devices will be kicked out. $this.View.AuthResponse.DeviceLimit You can always reconnect to it within the range of devices.





How do I view connected devices?

Go to your customer area and click on “Manage Devices”. If you get there after clicking “Continue on this device”, there should be only one.





