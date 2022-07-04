How about other places?

Are you planning to work abroad and not sure what paid leave will be available to you? We take you on a world tour of paid leave and we explain it all to you.

How many paid holidays elsewhere?

In France, paid holidays have existed since 1936 and the Matignon Agreements. But there are countries where this is not the norm… A brief overview.

Published by an American company called Kisi A study of work-life balance in different countries, published by Bloomberg and later broadcast by Courier International. It is based on various criteria such as days of paid leave granted, duration of parental leave, leisure and the provision of cities based on culture or healthcare system.

The study shows that in terms of emigration, the United States is far worse. Many Americans, when they want to take time off, are forced to choose unpaid leave… Depending on the state and city where they work, employees have less than ten days of paid leave per year. In Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis or Salt Lake City, the standard is ten days, but in reality employees are satisfied with an average of 8.5 to 8.9 days off. As far as Canadian cities go, we’re a little better off with at least ten days off in Vancouver or Toronto. On average, Canadian employees take sixteen days of vacation per year.

At the other end of the scale, we see a minimum of thirty days of holiday per year in Dubai, but also in Scandinavian cities: Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm have a legal minimum of twenty-five days. In Spain and Portugal, it is set at 22 days.

What the law says

If you go to work abroad, the paid leave you are granted depends on your circumstances:

If you are out of a job and find a new job locally: You will logically depend on the local law and policy of the country of departure for your paid leave.

You will logically depend on the local law and policy of the country of departure for your paid leave. If you are a foreign worker : Foreigner’s previous letter indicating the status of the employee working abroad. You leave for an assignment abroad, but you no longer have a subordinate relationship with your original institution and you are no longer connected to the French social security system. In this case, your employment contract or your expatriation allowance should specify the number of paid holidays you will be entitled to. Generally, since you are no longer affiliated with your French company, you will depend on local law, Refers to the union of French people living abroad.

If you are a secondary employee : Foreigner’s letter provides an update on the status of the second employee. You retain a contractual relationship with your employer in France and you are still part of the company’s workforce. in this situation, Ministry of Labor explains, you are subject to French labor law and therefore benefit from five weeks of holiday per year. We advise you to check this point on a case-by-case basis with your company.