The site will facilitate unsubscribing after a call to order from the European Commission

A complaint filed in 2021 with European authorities questioned the practices of the e-commerce company.

Caught by the patrol. E-commerce platform Amazon made changes on Friday to allow its European customers to more easily unsubscribe from its paid service.Prime“. For 49 euros per year, the platform allows users to quickly receive an order, access a catalog of movies and series, or read e-books.

After a complaint filed last year by the European Bureau of Consumer Associations, the Norwegian Consumer Council and the Atlantic Consumer Dialogue, the European Commission took an interest in the US company’s commercial applications.

A prominent “Cancel” button

In a press release FridayBrussels mentions“Amazon is committed to bringing its cancellation procedures in line with EU consumer protection rules (…) with a button “to cancel“ clearly and indubitably.” The company was accused of non-compliance EU consumer protection rules including the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive“. In other words, Amazon “There were many barriers to unsubscribing, including complex navigation menus, convoluted wording, confusing choices and repeated soft prompts.”

After negotiations with European authorities, Amazon shifted gears. Although the platform has already started changing the interface for a few months. This one “Now allowing consumers to unsubscribe in two simple steps, using a transparent and visible unsubscribe button,” Emphasis is placed on the administrative structure of the European Union in particular. Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice, chance to put points on i: “Consumer platforms (…) can exercise their rights without pressure. One thing is clear, manipulation processes or “user traps” must be prohibited.”