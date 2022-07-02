Rare Deadly Tornado in the Netherlands

A tornado struck the Netherlands on June 27, a highly unusual event in the region. Officials in the Zierikzee region in the country’s southwest listed victims and a dozen injured and significant structural damage. The victim, a tourist, was allegedly hit on the head by a shell in the city’s harbor area.

Trees fell on cars and the roofs of many houses collapsed. The wind was blowing at a speed of 75 kilometers per hour.

During the day on Monday, several images of the tornado were circulated on social networks, including powerful images of the tornado and its effects on the small town of 10,000 people.

Large-scale emergency services and analytics were also used to establish a more complete picture of the event.

The vortex formed on Monday afternoon off the country’s southern coast, about 60 kilometers from Rotterdam. The Netherlands, with its flat land just above the sea, experiences many violent hurricanes each year, but very rare catastrophic hurricanes, the meteorological agency KNMI noted on its website.

