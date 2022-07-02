Home Science Rare Deadly Tornado in the Netherlands

Rare Deadly Tornado in the Netherlands

Jul 02, 2022 0 Comments
Rare Deadly Tornado in the Netherlands

A tornado struck the Netherlands on June 27, a highly unusual event in the region. Officials in the Zierikzee region in the country’s southwest listed victims and a dozen injured and significant structural damage. The victim, a tourist, was allegedly hit on the head by a shell in the city’s harbor area.

Trees fell on cars and the roofs of many houses collapsed. The wind was blowing at a speed of 75 kilometers per hour.

During the day on Monday, several images of the tornado were circulated on social networks, including powerful images of the tornado and its effects on the small town of 10,000 people.

Large-scale emergency services and analytics were also used to establish a more complete picture of the event.

The vortex formed on Monday afternoon off the country’s southern coast, about 60 kilometers from Rotterdam. The Netherlands, with its flat land just above the sea, experiences many violent hurricanes each year, but very rare catastrophic hurricanes, the meteorological agency KNMI noted on its website.

See also: Back to summer: Quebec will have to wait

See also  Scientists may have discovered the hidden matter of the universe

You May Also Like

Les taux d'incidence dépassent 700 cas pour 100.000 habitants en Corrèze, Gironde et Haute-Vienne

Incident rates are increasing, is it BA.5’s fault?

La Terre a connu sa pire extinction de masse il y a250 millions d'années. Il a fallu plusieurs millions d'années à la vie pour s'en remettre. © Jens, Adobe Stock

These creatures were the first to arise from the worst mass extinction in Earth’s history

Skeleton of astronauts is poorly recovered from space flight

Skeleton of astronauts is poorly recovered from space flight

Copyright 2022: National Education complains after lessons are leaked

Copyright 2022: National Education complains after lessons are leaked

Long Weekend: Here’s the winning field

Long Weekend: Here’s the winning field

The James Webb Telescope will provide the 'deepest' picture of the universe ever taken

The James Webb Telescope will provide the ‘deepest’ picture of the universe ever taken

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.