UM5 in Rabat is the only Moroccan university to appear in the CWTS Leiden 2022 rankings

Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 9:27 p.m.

Rabat – The 2022 edition of the CWTS Leiden Rankings, released on June 22, sanctifies Rabat’s Mohammed V University (UM5) as the only Moroccan university to re-emerge out of 1,030 universities in 69 countries, including 33 African universities. 29 Arab Universities.

In a press release, Rabat’s UM5, CWTS Leiden Rankings, provides a ranking of the best universities in the world since 2007 based on four types of research-related indicators and is related to the scientific impact of international publications. The gender attitude of the authors of collaborative, open access publications and publications.

During this 2022 edition, UM5 improved its ranking in these four indicators over the previous year, and the data used for this ranking comes from the international science database “Web of Science” 2017. 2020

In this regard, the press release states that UM5 is in the national lead with 25% of the number of national publications, based on the publications indexed by the Web of Science.

China has 247 universities with the highest number of universities on the list, followed by the United States (242), the United Kingdom (65), Japan (56), Germany (54), South Korea and India (49).