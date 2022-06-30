The web version changes its appearance and makes way for Material U.

Gmail’s web interface is slowly getting a new look from today. As a reminder, Google’s messaging system integrates Material U. This new skin Is coming today to offer some new features in’s web interface Google messaging without revolutionizing the formula.



Earlier this year, Gmail’s web interface received a major update. Google has changed the look and layout of its interface to allow its users to easily switch between Inbox, Instant Message Chat or Meet Meetings. All without cheating between tabs or windows.

One-Page – This system of quick switching between applications greatly simplifies the life of Gmail users, for example, wanting to switch from sensitive email to appointment. This breath of fresh air has affected most users of Google’s news service and the US company has recently announced a new update to its Material You Skin.

Simple transitions instead of changing buttons, icons and colors

Innovations are not so unique and are basically about redesign

Colors and shape of the interface. For example, read emails will be displayed in blue and unread emails will be displayed in white. Like the buttons and sidebars that have blue touches on this new skin.

Finally, Google has decided to group chat, encounter and space applications into a new panel on the left. Shortcuts to its services are highly optimized for the occasion, which will allow experts, in particular, to save time needed to join the meeting via video conference.

This new look will come naturally to Gmail users in the coming days. Google has made it clear that this is a staged release and that it may take several days for your interface to change automatically. Already have? Feel free to share your thoughts on this new look in the comments!