“Strengthening NATO will make a significant contribution to the Russian-Ukrainian process.”

AA / Madrid

The meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden began on Wednesday as part of a NATO summit in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

In his pre-meeting statements, Erdogan said he was pleased to meet with President Biden again after a long absence.

He stressed that “the steps taken to strengthen NATO will make a significant contribution to the Russian-Ukrainian process,” and he firmly believed that the summit would be very effective.

In addition, Erdogan pledged that the international community would try to set up a grain corridor to release banned products into Ukrainian ports: “We are trying to resolve this process with a balanced policy, while at the same time hoping that it will succeed.”

The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defense Minister Hulusi Agar, Presidential Spokesman Fahretin Altun, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Intelligence (MIT) President Hakan Fiden.



