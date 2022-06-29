Home Science The strangeness of life: the discovery of a giant bacterium visible to the naked eye in the swamp!

The strangeness of life: the discovery of a giant bacterium visible to the naked eye in the swamp!

Un filament de Candidatus Thiomargarita magnifica, la bactérie la plus longue jamais découverte.

Almost all Bacteria InvisibleEye Naked. Due to their small size, the array MicronThey can only see Microscope. Almost all because an international team of researchers – including the French people – made an incredible discovery. A bacterium or instead A megabacterium, very large Visible to the naked eye. It is 9,000 micrometers or 0.9 cm, and is isolated in the collected samples Wetlands From Guadeloupe. ” It is 5,000 times larger than most bacteria. Depending on the situation, it would be like one man meeting another like Mount Everest Says Jean-Marie Woland, first writerStudy published in Science.

In addition to its record size, Candidatus thiomarcarita MagnificaA Species Discovered in 2009, it presents a distinct structure among bacteria. His Gene It is present in about half a million copies and is preserved in membranous organs – genetically free-floating in most bacteria Cytoplasm. These bacteria do not Pathogens To man.

These long strands are not worms, but organisms’ megabacteria Candidate Theomargarita magnifica. © Thomas Timel

