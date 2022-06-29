American Storis is always betting more on his Gironde Nugget

The American Group (headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, headquartered in Ireland) had 5,000 employees ten years ago and had revenue of $ 1.2 billion. At the time of the acquisition, it now had $ 4.6 billion in revenue and 16,000 employees and a group of 200 sites worldwide.

Exactly eleven years ago, when Styris had to choose a headquarters in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), many countries, including France, and many cities, including Paris, were surveyed, but Lee Hylan was given priority. “The proximity of the airport and the planned arrival after LGV played a role in this selection,” explains Johann Rouge, France’s human resources developer. “But the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region’s commitment, its logistics and financial involvement in the file, played a key role in the selection of the 2 1.2 million grant for the construction of our building,” notes Daniel Ricci.

80 to 200 employees in ten years

Keeping track of Sturis ‘success strategy and the economic growth of the region, this site has become Steris’ flagship outside the United States. “Here, we have transformed the production of operating tables, lighting solutions for operation theaters, and equipment for distributing tools and equipment needed by maintenance teams during operations,” explains Daniel Ricody. Profitable choice in terms of employment. In 2011, the site had 80 employees. He has so far 204 …

“We are growing and there are currently a good dozen open positions in France. But like all economists, we face recruitment problems even if the basic salary is higher than the minimum wage. This is a real difficulty because we have not slowed down in development projects,” said Johann Rouge.

Many new avenues for growth

Development areas, the Bordeaux site has used many. Over the years, Steris has raised 600 600 million in the EMEA business area as a single training center for 2,500 employees and hundreds of customers, equipping itself with exhibition and reception venues. At least 20 events dedicated to the sales force and distribution network showcased the latest equipment through the 1,000 customer showrooms at Hylan, many of which were developed in Gironde. “We have developed 35 new products here,” added Arnaud Corsat, Vice President, Storis EMEA.

Restructuring business in view

In the medium term, Storis France, led by Daniel Ricciardi’s team, will test itself in the renovation business, in the process of transforming the current temporary extension into a new permanent expansion. “We have made this site a center of excellence in the fields of finance, human resources, information technology … from an environmental, economic and social point of view, we are building it as a bridge to a better business of endoscopes restructuring and use. Operating tables. Some structures or countries have requirements, but no mechanisms for new ones .We are going to give them updated Steris products at affordable prices, ”assures Daniel Ricci.