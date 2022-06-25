Dual Comparison: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro, on the other hand, chooses a triple sensor with a core sensor of 108 Mpx (f / 1.8), an ultra wide angle of 8 Mpx (f / 2.2) and a set of 5MP macro (f /). 2.4).

The main drawback Galaxy A52 5G Was in the photo. On the A52s 5G, Samsung made a better choice by replacing the SoC, but with all the sensors. So we own the main volume of 64 Mpx which opens in Lens 1.8. So the scenes are more or less the same as before. On the Xiaomi 11T Pro, the 108-megapixel main module is mated to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Surprisingly, the rendering of the Galaxy A52s 5G is worse than its competitor. The displays of the 11T Pro are highly readable, especially thanks to the accent of microchintrosts, which provides a highly readable shot. This is confirmed on the night of Xiaomi’s smartphone departure. However, we find that they are both lacking in detail and do not provide an optimal color scale (see patterns).

None of the two ultra wide-angle modules are really believable. Once again, we love the rendering of the 11T Pro despite the highly pronounced digital smoothing and some colormetric drifts.

However, Samsung saves respect with its excellent front sensor, which allows you to take better selfies. Both smartphones perform better on video, but the 11T Pro shoots up to 8K, compared to a maximum of 4K for the A52s. So he wins the round.