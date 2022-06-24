Seven receives the title of certified company owned by veterans

Downers Grove, Disease .– (Business Wire) – Seven Multi-Side Solutions, Inc. (Seven) Holds the exclusive title of National Senior Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) Certified Senior Business Organization (VBE).





Seven is a global leader in innovative project management for clients with multiple locations, affiliated with NaVOBA and certified businesses owned by experienced or disabled veterans who help create contract opportunities through certification, advocacy, awareness, recognition and education.

Jim Evans, Founder and CEO of Seven, said: “As a West Point graduate and former Special Forces Officer, it is a privilege to hold this position. We look forward to future partnerships with companies owned by other senior companies and other public sector, restaurant and retail clients.”

To qualify for certification, companies must own at least 51% of their own, controlled by one or more U.S. military personnel.

“Turning Seven into a certified experienced business entity is a particularly exciting milestone for our team and our organization,” said Chief Business Officer David Hendricks. “Many of our customers want to increase their spending targets with different suppliers. However, Seven is now a diversified supplier; we look forward to partnering with current and future customers with this seal of approval to contribute to our country’s overall efforts to promote cross-vendor spending.”

The certification process includes a comprehensive list of requirements and business criteria, as well as a rigorous review and verification process. This certification allows Seven to further cement its uniqueness and competitiveness in a multi-platform universe.

“If companies are not in control of the ownership, operation and control of these businesses, then by calculating the costs associated with contracts with companies that claim to be owned by senior companies, companies will not affect the accuracy of their supplier diversity cost targets,” the NaVOBA chairman said. Matthew Powell. “Working with third-party non-profit organizations such as NaOBA and its VBE certification program can help provide that commitment.”

In 2022, its employees named Seven the best place to work for the 9th year in a row. In 2021, for the 4th year in a row, the Inc. Seven named in the 5000 list. Also in 2021, Seven Engineering News-Record (ENR) was ranked # 21 in the Top 50 Project Management Companies and # 44 in the ENR’s Top 100 Payment Construction Management Companies, and won the Gold Higher Vets Medallion Award. In 2020, Seven ranked 124th in the Financial Times FT 1000 rankings of the fastest growing companies in the United States. Meeting Our website Learn more about Seven.

About Seven

Seven is an innovative global leader in design, program management, construction services and data analysis for multi-platform companies. Seven puts capital to work, providing speed and scaling through the acceleration of high-quality programs for massive performance and optimal ROI. We work with some of the most famous brands in the world; We cater to the personal needs of our public sector, food service and retail customers, and create unlimited value. Seven’s team serves four countries and 40 states. As an extension of our team, our in-house experts manage multiple capital development initiatives at each stage of the project life cycle.

Seven helps iconic brands improve their multi-site construction and installation programs in the United States and internationally. Seven’s headquarters are located in Chicago, Illinois, with an international office in London.

Seven’s passion is to support the people, the environment and the business of its customers. Seven strategically supports many brands around the world, including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amtrak, BP, Carbon Health, Chipotle, Corvias, DaVita, Department of Veteran Affairs, Focus Brands, HCA Healthcare, HEB, Inspire Brands, Jiffy Lube. Kroger, Luxottica, McDonald’s, Motor Fuel Group, Office Depot, Popeyes, QDOBA, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart, WOW Carwash and Yum! Brands, throughout the life cycle of their ready-made project. Seven uses its multi-site initiatives in an efficient, predictable and transparent manner. Seven improves the construction of new buildings, renovations, repairs and renovations, using revolutionary technological solutions. Seven holds licenses for architects in 49 states, including Washington, DC, the Canadian provinces, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Seven employs professional engineers and holds general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since its launch in 2011, Seven has renovated 25,000 retail stores, 17,000 restaurants and 32,000 health sites. The team completed more than 32,000 studies, covering a total of 1 billion square feet. Seven Elevate continues to strengthen and enhance security and sustainability throughout the company, designed to make Seven employees and customers better.

To learn more about Seven’s offers, visit www.sevansolutions.com.

